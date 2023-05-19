Where to Go for Your Next Vacation Based on Your Favorite Le Creuset Color

Do you ever look a map of the world and feel overwhelmed with the number of places you could go? Most of us have a limited number of days to explore the globe during, and the trip you choose needs to be worth the time. But if you are looking for something new, finding a place to visit can be daunting. Enter our new, very precise method of giving you a travel suggestion: Pick your favorite Le Creuset color, and we will give you a vacation recommendation. Why Le Creuset? Because this high-end ceramic cookware already gives a sense of whimsy and wanderlust. The latest color offering from the brand, Shallot, reminds me of gently rolling pastures in a seaside French town. I'd have a small bouquet of flowers in my hand, and a worn linen dress that skims my ankles. Conversely, the brand's Caribbean color reminds me of a bright and sunny mid-day beach trip. The salt drying a little on my skin, the taste of fresh juice on my tongue, the wind gently lifting the hair off my face. All that imagination, and I'm still just standing at my stove, slowly stirring in more cumin to the soup I'm making.

Maitane Romagosa/Thrillist

With that being said, pick a Le Creuset shade above, and then scroll down to find the corresponding suggestion below. You might not be ready to book your flights right now, but you'll definitely have more inspiration for planning your next big getaway.

Nectar

George Town, Penang Island UNESCO describes this city as a "unique architectural and cultural townscape without parallel anywhere in East and Southeast Asia." Between the tons of dining options, blend of many cultures, streets colored in murals, beautiful mansions, and hotels overlooking the water, there's no shortage of things to do and appreciate on this island in Malaysia.

Caribbean

Saint Croix, USVI Saint Croix is a great Caribbean destination for many reasons, but two on the top of our list are that you don't need a passport to visit, and it's a little less popular (and therefore less crowded) than other destinations in the region. The lack of commercialization means that you are getting prettier beaches, more authentic experiences, and a more relaxing vibe.

Flame

The Colorado River in the Grand Canyon To embrace a bit more adventure without needing a passport, take your love of the bold down the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon with an all-inclusive expedition. One trip can be booked through Grand Canyon Expeditions, which includes lots of camping, stargazing, and communing with nature.

Matte Navy

Patagonia, Chile For someone seeking out a no-frills, no-barriers excursion, the icy and wondrous landscapes of Patagonia are a perfect fit. Located in the southernmost part of South America, this region is home to an endless number of incredible national parks that include mountain ranges, glaciers, lakes, and stunning vistas of it all. You could spend a lifetime exploring this region of the world, but even just a week hiking one of the many trails is a great start.

Azure

Bahia, Brazil You want a laid back beach vacation, but you want it to be somewhere exciting and far, far away from anyone you know. Enter Bahia, which is a region filled to bursting with picturesque beaches, small hippie towns, and unique stays. It is a perfect mixture of adventure and relaxation, and you'll likely want to return again and again (or never leave).

Sea Salt

Himara, Albania You've been wanting to take in stunning European beaches and soak up the sun on a real riviera this summer, but you don't love the idea of battling crowds at the most popular spots. Enter the Albanian Riviera. With crystal clear waters, white sand beaches, and the cutest shops and restaurants, Himara and its surrounding offer more secluded beaches that are perfect for a seaside vacation.

Shallot

Loire Valley, France This is that "French Countryside" I was speaking of above. The French Valley of Kings is filled with castles and châteaux, and very much feels as if it was snatched right out of the pages of a fairy tale. There are also heaps of wine tours available, and the kind of gardens one can get lost in while courting a lover. It is the kind of place where you can feel like a princess.

Artichaut

Seaside Cliffs of Ireland The brilliant and deep greens of Ireland's gorgeous coast are the perfect escape for someone dreaming of an ethereal getaway. You can see so much of the country by car, and taking a road trip will treat you to some of the most fantastic views the Emerald Isle has to offer. A great first route? The Causeway Coastal Route between Ballycastle and Londonderry.

