Le Creuset's New 'Harry Potter' Collection Will Bring Some Magic to Your Kitchen

If you've ever turned 25, you know what it's like to lust after Le Creuset kitchenware. Nights out until 4:00 am wont last forever, but you know what will? A Le Creuset dutch oven. It will be there for you every Friday night, long after you've traded bar hopping for making soup and watching a BBC detective drama. But for those of you out there who want to cling to your youthful spirit even as you start making major investments in your kitchenware, Le Creuset's new Harry Potter collection is made for you.

The collection includes 10 products designed with the wizarding world in mind. You can buy everything from a dutch oven to a spoon rest.

Some of the highlights include a mug set of four that retails for $100. Each mug includes a different magical business, such as Weasley's Wizard Wheezes, The Three Broomsticks, Ollivanders, and Gringotts. The four-piece spatula set comes shaped like the wands of Harry Potter, Hermoine Granger, Ron Weasly, and Dumbledore, and you can get it for $75. There are also a set of four dessert plates for $80, a Hogwarts potholder for $49.95, and a Deathly Hallows spoon rest for $35.

The real star of the show is the dutch ovens. There's the Quidditch Round Dutch Oven in Marseille, which has a nob shaped like a golden snitch and can be purchased for $300. And, there's the Harry Potter Round Dutch Oven in Cerise for $400, which includes a lightning bolt inspired by Harry Potter's scar.

You can check out the full collection on the Le Creuset website. Here's to a magical kitchen experience.