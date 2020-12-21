Lean Cuisines Are Being Recalled Nationwide Over 'Foreign Matter' Contamination

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced on Saturday that Nestlé is recalling nearly 100,000 pounds of Lean Cuisine meals. Some packages have been contaminated with small bits of hard white plastic, according to the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The recall is specifically on Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken meals, which have been distributed across the United States. The box subtitle says "white meat chicken with stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes and gravy." That's the only type of Lean Cuisine identified as an issue. The recall started after the company received five complaints about people finding the plastic shards in their food. The announcement says that no one has been injured because of the "foreign matter."

The USDA announcement says the company thinks that the mashed potatoes "had pieces of a plastic conveyor belt that broke during production." All of the recalled meals carry the lot code 0246595911 and a "Best Before" date of October 2021. That's what you should look for if you might have a potentially hazardous meal in the freezer.

The USDA announcement has contact information if you're looking for a refund or have questions. (See an image of the packaging here.) If you've got one, don't eat it, even if those mashed potatoes are looking really good right now.