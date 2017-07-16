'Game of Thrones' Fans Can Now Learn to Speak High Valyrian From an App

If you're impatiently staring at the TV waiting for Sunday night's return of Game of Thrones, you maybe need a distraction. Duolingo, a popular language learning app (online and mobile), has launched a new language, and it's not what you'd expect. The app's 23rd language is High Valyrian, the language spoken throughout Essos on Game of Thrones.
Most notably, High Valyrian is spoken by Daenerys Targaryen. It was spoken more frequently before certain deaths, but it's the show's most prominent non-English language. However, it may drift even further from the screen as Daenerys leaves
Slaver's Bay the Bay of Dragons.
The online lessons were created by Duolingo and American linguist David J. Peterson, who helped develop the language for the show. It was more sparsely used in George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire books. Peterson helped expand the language to the point that entire scenes unfurl in High Valyrian on the show.
Game of Thrones is far from the first science-fiction/fantasy universe to have a fully fleshed out language that fans want to learn. From Star Trek to Lord of the Rings, there are plenty of examples. Duolingo even plans on launching a course for Star Trek's Klingon language on August 1 of this year.
There are also resources available if Dothraki is more of what you're looking for in a Game of Thrones-based language.
If this all seems like too much work, you could always learn to speak Hodor. It's a little less complicated.
