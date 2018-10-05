This New Video Captures Absolutely Stunning Fall Foliage From Above

Although the most beautiful fall colors are noticeably delayed in New England and areas east of the Mississippi River so far this year, the seasonal transition is unfolding in many parts of the country in spectacular fashion. The bright hues are, of course, best experienced on a walk in the woods with your best flannel and a pumpkin beer, but a new video of unbelievably beautiful fall foliage in Utah could very well be the next best thing.
Videographer Justin McFarland used a drone to capture footage of the stunning -- dare we repeat "un-be-leafable" -- red, yellow, and orange leaves on display in Utah's Ogden Valley last week. As you can see in the video (shown above), the scenic valley is among the many areas in the Mountain West where fall foliage has reached peak or near-peak. The video shows a bird's eye view of the dazzling hues reaching far into the distance. You'll want to watch in on repeat.
While the footage is, of course, beautiful, it may be hard to watch for those on the East Coast craving for true fall weather (and colors) to arrive. Warmer-than-normal temperatures and other recent weather conditions have slightly delayed the changing colors in parts of New England, where they'd usually be at peak by now. Forecasters expect the warm weather to stick around for a little bit longer, but the gorgeous fall foliage will likely arrive right after that. Your usual leaf-peeping should be in full swing in no time. For now, enjoy the video.
Tijuana's Lucha Libre Is Like Watching a Live-Action Comic Book
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.