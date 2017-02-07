LeBron Just Hit a Three That Made People Freak

It's only Monday and it's already an awfully good week for the nation's goats. Tom Brady put up a record-breaking comeback in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Probably some billy goats somewhere outwitted a bridge troll and ate his tire collection. And Monday, LeBron James hit a buzzer-beating, fadeaway three that left fans in the nation's capital slack-jawed.

Yes, James had just missed an easy lay-up that would have given Cleveland the lead with not much time left (and yeah, he traveled). But Washington took a three-point lead with 3.4 seconds to go. Kevin Love tossed an incredible pass the length of the court. What did James do? This.