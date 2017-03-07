This Map Shows the Legal Drinking Age for Every Country in the World

Any college student can tell you the legal drinking age, what it used to be, and what it is in the country they're about to study abroad in. While most countries you only have to be 18 to have a beer at a public establishment, it's revealing to see the spread of drinking ages across the world.

That's exactly what statistician Dr. Nathan Yau shows in a new visualization at his site FlowingData.com. Using information from Wikipedia, he has created a map showing how old you have to be to consume a beer at a public establishment in every country in the world.