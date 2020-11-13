Lego's Biggest Set Ever Is a 9,036-Piece Model of the Colosseum

For months, we were devoting our long quarantine hours to piecing together massive curly fry puzzles and baking frog bread , but that was then and this is now. While we still very much need to stay home—especially as COVID-19 cases are surging nationwide—it's time to usher in new, time-consuming activities.

Enter: Lego's largest brick set ever, a 9,036-piece model of the Colosseum. The toy production company clearly knows we've got way too much time on our hands. The debut, which is set to hit Lego's online and IRL stores November 27 for Black Friday, retails for $550 and includes all three stories complete with authentic Doric, Ionic, and Corinthian order columns.

"One of the biggest challenges and one of the most important things was to convey the Colosseum’s monumentality in the Lego form. I felt that the Lego model should display a special architectural feature of the original—the rows of columns flanking the arches in different styles," the Colosseum set designer Rok Zgalin Kobe said in a statement. "To achieve that, the model is constructed using an effect of vertical exaggeration. The cross-section is therefore far steeper than on the real structure. Hopefully, people will be inspired to learn more about the original through the experience of building the Lego model."