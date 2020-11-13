Lego's Biggest Set Ever Is a 9,036-Piece Model of the Colosseum
Here's a new project to help you pass the time inside.
For months, we were devoting our long quarantine hours to piecing together massive curly fry puzzles and baking frog bread , but that was then and this is now. While we still very much need to stay home—especially as COVID-19 cases are surging nationwide—it's time to usher in new, time-consuming activities.
Enter: Lego's largest brick set ever, a 9,036-piece model of the Colosseum. The toy production company clearly knows we've got way too much time on our hands. The debut, which is set to hit Lego's online and IRL stores November 27 for Black Friday, retails for $550 and includes all three stories complete with authentic Doric, Ionic, and Corinthian order columns.
"One of the biggest challenges and one of the most important things was to convey the Colosseum’s monumentality in the Lego form. I felt that the Lego model should display a special architectural feature of the original—the rows of columns flanking the arches in different styles," the Colosseum set designer Rok Zgalin Kobe said in a statement. "To achieve that, the model is constructed using an effect of vertical exaggeration. The cross-section is therefore far steeper than on the real structure. Hopefully, people will be inspired to learn more about the original through the experience of building the Lego model."
The devil is, very clearly, in the details with three brick shades and even an exact number—80—of ribs in the spectator stands. For those who have the patience and perseverance to see the project through (if you couldn't tell, I am quite surely not one of them), the finished product will stand 10.5 inches high, 23.5 inches long, and 20.5 inches wide.
"The build experience has even been expertly created to match the same process as the original, with the 'wooden' LEGO arena being the last build to be placed on the LEGO model, as it has been in the 1990s," LEGO said in its press release. "As well as being a challenging build, this model is truly a breath-taking focal point for any room."
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.