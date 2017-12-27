This 24-Foot Lego Crane Is so Strong It Can Move Furniture

You've probably got some proud memories of Lego creations. Maybe you stuck to building models. Maybe you were a little more creative. Maybe you just tried to eat them. Whatever the case, we're here to tell you that 7-year-old you was a hack and you have no idea about the true meaning of Legos until you've seen this video.
What you're looking at is a 1:24-scale model of a Liebherr LR 11000 crane, built by Dawid Szmandra. It weighs 60 pounds and, with the boom fully raised, is a little over 24 feet tall. The miniature feat of engineering is powered by Lego Mindstorms EV3 bricks, nine motors, seven light sensors, and one touch sensor. As to how much of this masterpiece of free time is really Legos: "99.9% of LEGO, exceptions are PRINTED pulley wheels, stickers, strings. Slewing ring is made 100% of LEGO. I used minifig heads as rollers," according to the video's description.
Where the Wild Things Grow
If you're into this, there's plenty more on Szmadnra's YouTube channel. Just know he's not giving out instructions, so you couldn't try this at home even if you wanted to. Building little towers is still fun though, so maybe give that a shot.
h/t Sploid
