A Boy Lost a Lego Figure and Lego Customer Service Proved That They're the Best

If you grew up playing with Legos, you know pieces get lost and it's just a disappointing part of the whole experience. But little did you know that Lego's customer service is amazing and understands what it's like to be a kid who loves building things with Legos. They could have saved you.
Case in point: Scott Kerr shared an interaction between Lego's customer service and a seven-year-old boy named Luka who lost a Lego guy.
Here's a transcript of that interaction that's a little easier to read. Luka wrote:
Hello. My name is Luka and I seven years old. With all my money I got for Christmas I bought the Ninjago kit of the Ultrasonic Raider. The number is 9449. It is really good. My Daddy just took me to Sainsburys and told me to leave the people at home but I took them and I lost Jay ZX at the shop as it fell out of my coat. I am really upset I have lost him. Daddy said to send you a email to see if you will send me another one. I promise I won't take him to the shop again if you can. Thank you.
Then Lego customer service replied at charming length to Luka's plea:
Thanks for sending us an email!
We are very sorry to hear about you losing your Jay minifigure but it sounds like your dad might have been right about leaving it at home. It sounds like you are very sad about it too.
Normally we would ask that you pay for a new one if you lose on of your minifigures and need to have it replaced. My bosses told me I could not send you one out for free because you lost it but, I decided that I would put a call into Sensei Wu to see if he could help me.
Luka, I told Sensei Wu that losing your Jay minifigure was purely an accident and that you would never ever ever let it happen ever again. he told me to tell you, "Luka your father seems like a very wise man. You must always protect your Ninjago minifigures like the dragons protect the Weapons of Spinjitzu!" Sensei Wu also told me it was ok if I sent you a new Jay and told me it would be okay if I included something extra for you because anyone that saves their Christmas money to buy the Ultrasonic Raider must be a really big Ninjago fan.
So, I hope you enjoy your Jay minifigure with all his weapons. You will actually have the only Jay minifigure that combines 3 different Jays into one! I am also going to send you a bad guy for him to fight!
Just remember, what Sensei Wu said: keep your minifigures protected like the Weapons of Spinjitzu! And of course, always listen to your dad.
You will see an envelope from LEGO within the next two weeks with your new minifigures. Please take good care of them, Luka. Remember that you promised to always leave them at home.
It doesn't appear to be an isolated incident for the company behind the toy of choice for tomorrow's architects. The replies to Kerr's tweet are full of people saying that they've had similar experiences. And, as you'd expect from any company with a savvy customer service department, Lego is in those replies thanking people for sharing their stories and for the compliments.
Nicely done Lego.