Lego's New, 10,001-Piece Eiffel Tower Is the Tallest Set It's Ever Released

Courtesy of Lego

The holidays are a big deal for Lego. It’s not just that the blocks are a classic holiday gift, but that this is frequently when you see some of its wildest sets hit shelves. There’s definitely an element of that taking place this year. Lego has revealed its tallest set ever. The Eiffel Tower set lets you build one of the world’s most iconic landmarks. When you get it, you are not just building the tower, you’re building it to a ridiculous height. The full set is 58 inches tall. That’s nearly five feet tall.

Thrillist TV History of The History of Tailgating

Courtesy of Lego

The set contains 10,001 pieces and "authentically" replicates the landmark. That includes the familiar trusswork, three observation platforms, landscaping around the base, elevators, an office at the top, and a broadcast tower. There is also a French flag to position at the very top. A Lego set coming in at nearly five feet tall is not only daunting but poses some logistical problems for fanatics. Addressing those issues, Lego says that the set separates into four sections to make it "manageable to build, move, and play with."

Courtesy of Lego

"We wanted to find the ultimate LEGO expression for the engineering and architectural masterpiece that is the Eiffel tower," said Lego designer Rok Žgalin Kobe. "We followed the structural principles of the original tower as closely as the LEGO System would allow. During the build you’ll uncover interesting, novel LEGO building techniques that bring the tower’s architectural features to life in LEGO bricks. Once complete you can imagine the breath-taking feeling of standing at the top and looking across the rich history of the city of Paris." It does look impressive but sets this elaborate don't come in at the same price as that Ninjago car you grabbed last weekend. The Eiffel Tower set has a suggested price of $630. Though, that price will provide you with many, many hours of entertainment as you attempt to recreate Lego’s tallest-ever build.