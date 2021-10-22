This 3,955 Piece 'Home Alone' Lego Set Might Be the Most Detailed One Yet

Cue that TikTok sound. No, you don't understand. I'm obsessed. Lego is known for creating ultra-accurate recreations of iconic pop culture scenes. Every film, from Batman to Frozen to Trolls World, has gotten the Lego treatment. Many of these Lego sets were dreamt up by fans, including the newest, and in my opinion best, set that has ever been made.

Alex Storozhuk, from Ukraine, came up with the design of this massive Lego set. He was inspired to create it when he was watching Home Alone one Christmas. "Just as every '90s kid did, I grew up watching this classic and it takes a very special place in my heart," he told Lego.