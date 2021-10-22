This 3,955 Piece 'Home Alone' Lego Set Might Be the Most Detailed One Yet
It even includes the Wet Bandits’ getaway truck.
Cue that TikTok sound. No, you don't understand. I'm obsessed. Lego is known for creating ultra-accurate recreations of iconic pop culture scenes. Every film, from Batman to Frozen to Trolls World, has gotten the Lego treatment. Many of these Lego sets were dreamt up by fans, including the newest, and in my opinion best, set that has ever been made.
Alex Storozhuk, from Ukraine, came up with the design of this massive Lego set. He was inspired to create it when he was watching Home Alone one Christmas. "Just as every '90s kid did, I grew up watching this classic and it takes a very special place in my heart," he told Lego.
The 3,955 piece set is incredibly intricate, with playful prank details and scenes from Kevin's battles with the Wet Bandits. You can purchase Kevin McCallister's house from the beloved and perfect film Home Alone from Lego's website for $249.99, starting on November 1.
The set includes five mini-figures and even the Wet Bandits' getaway vehicle. With so many pieces and elaborate details, it promises to be a worthy project to undertake during the winter months when we are stuck indoors more often.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a staff writer at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.