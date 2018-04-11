Lego Is Hiring for the Job You Dreamed of as a Kid

Most people would be happier if their full-time job required them to do little outside of acting like a kid. That's the premise of an open position in Dayton, Ohio.
Legoland Discovery Center in Columbus is hiring a Master Model Builder. The short version of that job description is "go to work and build stuff out of Legos." The new $10 million facility in Columbus is slated to open in the fall of this year, reports the Dayton Daily News. Before it can open its doors, the Legoland is going to need someone to build wild creations that make that massive Millennium Falcon look dinky.
To apply, you're going to need some Lego chops. A resume might be nice, but the haven for kids is actually holding a competition for the full-time position. It's called Legoland's Brick Factor Competition. To see what you're getting yourself into, check out one of the past competitions below.
The competition will be held Saturday, May 5 and Sunday, May 6 at Easton Town Center in Columbus. Submit an application by April 25, and you'll get all the details you need about the competition. Though be warned, it doesn't appear to be for people with a casual interest in Legos.
In addition to building amazing models, if you get the job, you'll lead workshops and appear at media events. Even if you're a little shy, playing with toys for your salary and benefits isn't a bad gig.
