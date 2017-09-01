This Giant Millennium Falcon Is the Biggest Lego Set Ever

If you've always dreamed of owning a LEGO kit that can make a Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs, your chance has arrived. The company's newest Star Wars-themed model kit is a super-sized update on its classic Millennium Falcon set, and it also happens to be the largest goddamn LEGO set ever.
The hyper-detailed kit looks every bit like the famous starship piloted by the likes of Han Solo, Rey, and other characters in the Star Wars universe. The model clocks in at 7,541 pieces and comes with seven mini-figures including a younger Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia, and C-3PO from the Original Trilogy, and an older Han Solo, Rey, and Finn from the newer films. It will set dutiful collectors back $800 when it comes out on October 1, but if you're looking for a longterm building challenge, it's totally worth it.
Weapons like Chewie's bowcaster, Han's blaster, and Finn's blaster rifle are included, of course, in addition to a cute little BB-8 droid. On the build side, the model is packed with details like the Falcon's functioning boarding ramp, detachable canopy, blaster cannons, and a four-seat cockpit where you can prepare the characters for the jump to light speed. Upon completion, the Falcon model stands at 8in high, 33in long, and 22in wide.
To look at the product for scale and for more information on all the new stuff that LEGO threw into this behemoth of a set, check out the video below from LEGO's BrickVault YouTube series. They go into detail on the LEGO pieces exclusive to this kit and what went into making them. If you don't mind the price tag, this looks like a must-own for any LEGO or Star Wars aficionado.
In the words of Han Solo: "She's got it where it counts, kid."
