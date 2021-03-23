Lego Is Releasing a Huge, 2,300-Piece Space Shuttle Discovery Set

The Discovery orbiter comes with functional landing gear, payload bay doors, elevons, and a rudder. The Hubble Telescope can be proudly displayed alongside the space shuttle, or folded and stored inside the Discovery orbiter. The set also includes stands and plaques for both models.

Intended for adults, the set contains 2,354 Lego pieces that come together to form replicas of the Discovery orbiter and Hubble Telescope .

The Lego Group is releasing a new Lego set, and while it's not exactly rocket science, it certainly isn't for beginners. The Lego NASA Space Shuttle Discovery set was built in collaboration with NASA to honor the 40th anniversary of the first space shuttle flight.

It's worth noting that the first space shuttle to take flight 40 years ago was not the Discovery, but rather the Columbia. Sadly, the Columbia disintegrated during its fatal 28th flight in 2003, so we can only assume that Lego chose to recreate the Discovery orbiter because its history is less tainted.

The Discovery orbiter is the space shuttle that delivered the Hubble Telescope to space in 1990, hence why the model comes with its own model telescope.

Dr. Kathy Sullivan, an astronaut who was aboard the Discovery when it launched the Hubble Telescope into orbit, helped Lego announce the new model set and commented on its accuracy.

"I was thrilled to see the space shuttle in Lego form, and was very impressed by the amount of intricate detail they have managed to recreate from the module where we used to sleep and eat through to what we called the 'milk stalls' on the telescope," said Sullivan in a press release. "This Lego model is a great way for Lego builders and space fans alike to get excited about space travel and learn more about the famous mission in a fun and engaging way.”

The NASA Space Shuttle Discovery set goes on sale Thursday, April 1, for $200. You'll find it in Lego retail stores and on Lego.com.

Scroll down for more photos of the new Lego set.