All Legoland Resorts in North America Will Become Certified Autism Centers in 2023

Legoland is doing something exceedingly decent, and the change will make all of its North American resorts more inclusive for future visitors. The company announced that by March 31, 2023 all Legoland Resorts in North America will receive Certified Autism Center distinction.

That distinction will certify that all employees receive abundant training and ensure that any visitors who come to Legoland will be able to have the best experience possible, including guests on the autism spectrum and guests who have other sensory disorders.

"Legoland Resorts are designed to inspire creativity amongst children of all abilities – our rides, experiences and entertainment all foster a child's imagination through a lens of belonging." says Merlin Entertainments CEO Scott O'Neil, in a statement. "With 1 in 44 children diagnosed with autism in the U.S., we want to build understanding and empathy while also ensuring our teams have the tools and support strategies when engaging with a neurodiverse population. Through this certification, we're providing our guests with more opportunities to create and play their way, while supporting parents through every step of the vacation planning journey."

Legoland shared that guests can expect a number of new features in the park as part of their visit. Some of these features and changes include: “Trained front-line team members equipped to better assist autistic guests or those with other sensory sensitivities, pre-planning resources available for guests on the Resorts' websites, and low sensory areas,” according to Legoland.

"IBCCES is honored to work with all Legoland Parks in North America to make sure autistic and sensory-sensitive guests and their families can make treasured memories and enjoy all the amazing experiences Legoland has to offer," said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman. "Our programs will provide long-term support with ongoing training and other support to the Resorts in achieving their objective of providing accessible options for all visitors."

You can find more information about the current sensory guides and resources available at Legoland resorts by checking out the guides for New York, California, and Florida.