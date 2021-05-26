Lego's Biggest Set Ever Is a 11,695-piece World Map

Lego has undergone a serious evolution over the last few years. Once simply brightly colored bricks designed specifically for children, Lego now boasts increasingly complex sets that require some adult intervention. Last year, Lego unveiled a massive Colosseum set that featured 9,036 pieces—the most ever. Until now, that is, as the toy company just announced an even larger set: The Art World Map.

The set includes 11,695 Lego pieces and is customizable, as you can mark places you’ve traveled to or wish to travel to in the future. That way, you can not only brag about having built the whole map yourself, but about all the places on it that you’ve been to.

The set’s foundation is made of 40 different interconnecting base plates that fit inside a massive Lego frame and can be arranged in one of three different ways, depending on what part of the map you want to have centered. While the map comes with specific instructions for building landmasses, it leaves the door open for creativity in some areas, for example, what the ocean will look like is up to you.

It’s worth noting that the Art World Map isn’t cheap, at a price tag of $249.99. Also, in case it wasn’t obvious, this isn’t the kind of set you get your kids. Lego recommends it for ages 18 and older, so save yourself the frustration.