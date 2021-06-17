If You Watched a Lot of TV Last Year, You Could Win $4,000 to Rent a Lake House

After more than a year stuck inside, people are itching to travel. Getaways aren't cheap though, but luckily Leinenkugel, a Wisconsin-based beer company, is helping 10 wishful vacationers out with $4,000 travel stipends to rent a lake house with.

To win, all you need to do is prove that you spent way too much time inside during lockdown, watching TV.

The competition is called "Docs for Docks," with docs referring to documentaries, the hope being that you'll swap sitting inside streaming to go do something outside, preferably somewhere with a dock, calling it "a simple trade of screen time for time by the lake this summer."

Leinenkugel is also giving away other prizes, so don't fret if you don't win the vacation. There will also be $10 gift cards for 500 people, meant for the purchase of a six-pack of the company's famous Summer Shandy, though no one is keeping tabs on what you're actually spending the money on.

To enter, just fill out this form. You'll need to include your email address and one of the following keywords, which should correspond with the number of hours you streamed online videos in 2020. Here's what you need to know:

Premiere means 0-10 hours

Season2 means 11-20 hours

Marathon means 21-40 hours

Finale means 41 hours or more

You must be 21 years of age or older to enter—the same age you have to be to sip a Leinenkugel beer. You also have to be a resident of the United States.