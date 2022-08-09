A Brewery Will Pay You $10,000 to Watch the Sunset with a Returning Fan-Favorite Beer

Unless you're from Wisconsin, you probably associate Leinenkugel's with its summery beers. For the most part, we're talking about Summer Shandy.

While it's not a Leinie's shandy, the Sunset Wheat falls into that summertime-classic category as well. It hasn't been part of the brewery's repertoire in recent years, despite having a small but loyal following. It's a summer-loving beer that isn’t as sweet as a shandy. Now, Leinenkugel's has announced that it is bringing the beer back into the fold for the first time since 2019.

The Belgian-style witbier carries a very different profile than Blue Moon, which may be the most recognizable witbier. Leinenkugel's says some people compare the bright fruit flavors in the wheat beer to Fruity Pebbles.

The brewery will welcome its return with a contest. They'll pay one Sunset Wheat lover $10,000 to host a livestream of themselves drinking Sunset Wheat while watching a sunset. You can apply to be the streamer from August 9 through August 18 by tagging the brewery on Instagram and explaining why you're a fan of Wisconsin sunsets and Sunset Wheat. You'll also have to include the hashtags #sunsetstreamer and #contest.

The beer will return to shelves on August 15 in two different packs. Around the Great Lakes Region, you'll find six packs of Sunset Wheat. Everywhere else in the country, you'll only find it as part of the Lodge Variety Pack.