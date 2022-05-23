Uninspected Lemonade and Other Juices Are Being Recalled

A variety of lemonade drinks from QueensMade Lemonade have been recalled. Though, the recall is far more limited than some sweeping recent ones like the nationwide recall of Jif peanut butter due to Salmonella.

The Cincinnati-based QueensMade has recalled all of its juices, which are largely lemonades, as well as its Ginger Tumeric shots. The drinks were produced without having been inspected and, because of that, “the safety parameters were not able to be verified,” the notice states.

The recall, shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), says the juices were sold at a handful of retail locations, restaurants, and food trucks throughout the Cincinnati area, as well as online through Facebook. A complete list of points of sale and recalled products is available on the FDA recall page.

Fortunately, no reports of illness have been connected with the uninspected juices. Still, if you have any of them around your house or office, you’re encouraged not to drink them. Information on returning bottles to QueensMade is available on the recall page.