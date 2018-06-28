A 6-Year-Old's Lemonade Stand Raised $13,000 in 6 Days for a Very Noble Cause

The lemonade stand is a tried and true American institution. It's how enterprising young kids learn the value of hard work by peddling sugary water to their neighbors. And for one 6-year-old in Atlanta, Georgia, it presented an opportunity to amass a windfall and donate it to an important cause.
Shannon Cofrin Gaggero's son managed to raise $13,000 in six days by just hawking lemonade, and the big-hearted youth decided to donate all the profits to immigrant children separated from their parents at the United States border.
The Gaggero's goal was initially $1,000, which they earned in three hours, reports the Atlanta Journal Constitution. But their profits soon ballooned. After raking in around $1,100 from their physical lemonade stand, donations started pouring in via the event's Facebook page. Two-hundred pledges streamed into Gaggeros' virtual cash box, leaving them somewhat blindsided by all that money.
Make This Apple Brandy Elderflower Sparkler for Your Next Fancy Party
Instead of tucking away the proceeds for a college fund, the family donated them to the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Service (RAICES), a Texas non-profit that offers low-cost legal aid to immigrants.
With decidedly un-American things happening at the border, a little kid decided to bank on his community to care for those in need. Consider it a small sign that we haven't fallen into complete entropy just yet.
h/t Munchies
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.