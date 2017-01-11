This Guy Catches Deadly Spiders with a Blowtorch, and It's Kind of Amazing

Australia is crawling with spiders. The island nation is home to some horrifying eight-legged monstrosities, like this gnarly Huntsman spider, which ensnared a dead mouse and dragged the rodent up the side of a refrigerator. Oh yeah, and this other Huntsman spider, which is just big enough to be mistaken for an Alaskan King Crab.

As nature would have it, these Australian beasts are often small, black, and insidious creatures that invade many a lovely home garden. When this happens, as YouTuber leokimvideo recently documented, everyday people become exterminators, wielding makeshift blowtorches that incinerate these tiny monsters into piles of arachnid dust.