Leonardo DiCaprio Will Take Elon Musk's Spaceship to Mars

Update (10/4, 6:00 p.m.): A source close to Leonardo DiCaprio says the actor was only joking about joining Elon Musk's expedition to Mars. Oh, well.

Original Story (10/4, 12:30 p.m.): Leonardo DiCaprio is a pioneer of sorts. Having addressed the United Nations, won an Oscar for his performance in The Revenant, and proven that man-buns can be worn in a non-laughable way, the actor claims he’s going to be among the first humans to visit Mars.

On Monday, DiCaprio attended the White House’s South by South Lawn event, participating in a discussion about climate change with President Obama and climate scientist Dr. Katharine Hayhoe. As the group broached the topic of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s plans to jettison humans to the Red Planet by 2025, DiCaprio admitted he was already signed up for the trip.