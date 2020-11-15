The Leonid Meteor Shower Will Hit Its Brilliant Peak Tonight. Here's How to See It.
Plus, you can still see meteors from the Taurid meteor shower as well.
We've spent a lot of this year—especially the last half—taking a dump on 2020 for being a trash year. That take is a little arbitrary. Still, if we want to compare it to the previous 365-day span, it's certainly a better year for meteor hunting. Many of 2019's meteor showers fell on nights where many, if not most, shooting stars were obscured by moonlight.
That's not the case this year, and that's not the case for the Leonid meteor shower, which reaches its climax this week . The shower peaks the night of November 16 into the morning of November 17. The Leonids are a strange storm. It ranges from being a mild spectacle to looking like titans lit the sky on fire, producing tens of thousands of meteor per hour.
Any Leonid years in the latter category are, as you might suspect, the exception rather than the norm. This year, you should expect to see ten to 15 meteors per hour at the peak, Bill Cooke of NASA's Meteoroid Environment Office tells Thrillist . Despite the relatively paltry rate, it should be a good year for viewing because the moon will not provide any light interference.
How to see the Leonid meteor shower
The best time for viewing is after midnight, as is the case with many meteor showers. It's a time when Earth is facing into the field of debris and dust left behind by Comet Tempel-Tuttle, which creates the display. For the Leonids, the recommendation from Cooke is closer to sometime between around 3 am and just before dawn for the best chance of seeing the maximum number of meteors.
If you brave the cold and the wee hours, look for the constellation Leo the Lion. That's the Leonids' namesake and the meteor shower's radiant point. That is where the meteors appear to originate from. When you see Leonids streaking across the sky, they'll be moving away from the radiant. Knowing where the constellation is—in the east around 3 am, east of that point earlier and west later—can help you know what direction to face, but you'll miss some meteors if you aren't leaning back and looking at as much of the sky as possible.
Additionally, with any meteor shower, you need to escape the rampant light pollution of the city. Even in smaller cities, the light pollution is enough to obstruct the night sky. Head to a more rural area to get the best view you can get in your area. That way, you'll be sure you're not missing anything.
You may also see some bright fireballs from the Taurid meteor shower that night. The Taurids peaked last week, but it is an exceptionally long-lasting shower, even if it doesn't produce all that many meteors. It's another opportunity to do something if you're spending a lot of time separated from friends and family to help slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ready to go stargazing?Here are all the best stargazing events that you can get out and see this month or you could stay in a stream the northern lights from home. If you're just getting started, check out our guide to astronomy for beginners or easy stargazing road trips from big US cities.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.