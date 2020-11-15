The Leonid Meteor Shower Will Hit Its Brilliant Peak Tonight. Here's How to See It.

How to see the Leonid meteor shower

The best time for viewing is after midnight, as is the case with many meteor showers. It's a time when Earth is facing into the field of debris and dust left behind by Comet Tempel-Tuttle, which creates the display. For the Leonids, the recommendation from Cooke is closer to sometime between around 3 am and just before dawn for the best chance of seeing the maximum number of meteors.

If you brave the cold and the wee hours, look for the constellation Leo the Lion. That's the Leonids' namesake and the meteor shower's radiant point. That is where the meteors appear to originate from. When you see Leonids streaking across the sky, they'll be moving away from the radiant. Knowing where the constellation is—in the east around 3 am, east of that point earlier and west later—can help you know what direction to face, but you'll miss some meteors if you aren't leaning back and looking at as much of the sky as possible.

Additionally, with any meteor shower, you need to escape the rampant light pollution of the city. Even in smaller cities, the light pollution is enough to obstruct the night sky. Head to a more rural area to get the best view you can get in your area. That way, you'll be sure you're not missing anything.

You may also see some bright fireballs from the Taurid meteor shower that night. The Taurids peaked last week, but it is an exceptionally long-lasting shower, even if it doesn't produce all that many meteors. It's another opportunity to do something if you're spending a lot of time separated from friends and family to help slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.