Leslie Jones Hires Elliot from 'Mr. Robot' To Track Down Her Hacker on 'SNL'

Weeks after a hackers exposed her personal information online, comedian and actress Leslie Jones gloriously made light of the malicious attack during the season premiere of Saturday Night Live over the weekend. In the show's closing sketch, Jones enlists the help of Elliot, the perpetually hooded hacker from TV's Mr. Robot, to finally track down who hacked her website. And, well, the culprit is not who you'd expect.

In the clip, SNL's Pete Davidson plays an insanely convincing Elliot (Rami Malek in the acclaimed USA Network series), who manages to help Jones despite glaring technical issues like using Windows 95 on a crusty old laptop and using "password" as her password. After sifting through a desktop cluttered with Delta boarding passes, dragging a reluctant Darlene (Margot Robbie) into the investigation, and plenty of self-deprecating humor, Elliot finally solves the puzzle and reveals the, uh, "hacker" behind the attack. Of course, we won't spoil it for you, so you'll have to watch the sketch yourself.