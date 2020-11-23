A Recall on Dole Romaine Lettuce Has Hit 15 States

For the second time in November, romaine lettuce is being recalled over E. coli contamination. Earlier in the month, Tanimura & Antle recalled romaine lettuce heads after a random sample tested in Michigan revealed the presence of E. coli bacteria in the packaging.

It's basically the same story, different brand. On Saturday, November 21, Dole announced a recall on two package types of romaine: Dole Organic Romaine Hearts 3pk and Wild Harvest Organic Romaine Hearts. Though, it also bears some similarities to last week's recall of Fresh Express Caesar Salad kits because the recall arrives late in the shelf-life of the produce. Dole's recall states that the "products were harvested and packed nearly 4 weeks ago and should no longer be in commerce."

That certainly helps mitigate any potential for future illness among consumers. Still, if the potential for E. coli contamination is being found at this late stage, it's been discovered too late. Dole's announcement states that there's "no indication at this time that this positive result is related to any illnesses."

Like with the Tanimura & Antle recall, this recall arrives after a random sample tested by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development found E. coli. To identify the impacted packages, look for the "Harvested-On" dates of October 23 and October 26.

Dole's recall notice, distributed by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), says that the romaine hearts were distributed in Arizona, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, and Virginia.

It should go without saying, but if you have these products in your fridge, throw them out or return them to the point of purchase for a refund. (Find images of the packaging and a consumer hotline here.) E. coli can cause diarrhea, severe stomach cramps, and vomiting. It's not pleasant. The illness often lasts less than a week but can be more severe and last longer. Be sure to chuck that romaine.