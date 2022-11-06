Lettuce Has Been Recalled Due to Salmonella

Some recalls are so expansive that they drag on with expansions added onto the initial announcement repeatedly. That has been the case with the recent cheese recall due to listeria. Others, like one announced by Kalera Public Limited Company, appear initially to be far more limited in scope.

More than 600 cases of Kalera's Krunch, Butter, and Romaine lettuce have been recalled. Testing revealed the potential for its lettuce to be contaminated with salmonella. The recall impacts a relatively small amount of lettuce compared to how much is distributed daily around the country.

The lettuce was only distributed to retail stores and food service customers in Florida. "The Company has notified these customers and is working with them to ensure consumers do not receive any of the products affected by the recall," the company says in its announcement.

All those varieties are whole-head lettuce with the lot codes "001293" and "001294." Those codes are on the label, and all of the lettuce was sold under the Kalera brand.

As the recall notes, Salmonella can cause fatal infections in "young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems." So, don't take any risks with this lettuce if you've got it in the house. Dispose of it or return it for a refund and clean any surface with which the lettuce came into contact. Details, images, and contact information are available on the Food and Drug Administration recall page.