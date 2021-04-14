NYC’s Famed Levain Cookies Are Coming to Whole Foods Locations Nationwide

Cookie obsessives everywhere may have had an inkling that New York City cookie favorite Levain Bakery would someday be available everywhere when it started popping up in Texas grocery stores last year, and now that suspicion is becoming a reality. Levain cookies will soon be sold in Whole Foods stores all over the United States.

“When we opened Levain, we set out to make a cookie that not only tastes delicious, but creates moments of joy that connects people," Levain founders Pam Weekes and Connie McDonald were quoted as saying together in a press release. "25 years later, we're thrilled to build on this heritage and to partner with Whole Foods Market to bring that joy to people across the country. Whether we're meeting customers in our bakeries or in the freezer section, we know they're getting a true Levain Bakery experience."

The Whole Foods Levain line is set to include chocolate chip walnut, two chip chocolate chip, and dark chocolate chip cookies. You’ll find eight-count boxes in the frozen aisle, and each 2-ounce treat must be heated for 5-7 minutes “to achieve the signature melty interior fans of Levain have come to love.” The launch should be complete in a few weeks.