The Lewdest Town Names in America

Published On 09/15/2016
Lewd Town Names in United States
Estately

You probably know what “intercourse” is, and when someone says the word “dick,” you suspect they're talking about male anatomy, and not Richard Nixon. Perhaps you’ve gone for a nice “splunge” lately, or daydream about a lovely “spread eagle” from time to time.

And no, these aren’t just prurient words that pour from your dirty mouth after the sun goes down. They’re actual town names. Estately, the research and data firm that brought you a map of the weirdest town names in America has returned, giving us a salty rundown of the lewdest town names across the fair American landscape.

Notables include Balltown, Iowa, Blue Ball Village, Maryland, and Felchville, Massachussetts. Estately’s research was as hard fought as a “Dry Wood,” and yielded findings as sweet as a “Sugar Tit.” The company notes in a blogpost that some towns were intentionally left out, because of time constraints. The people of Mianus, Connecticut are probably in a tizzy over their town’s omittance, while Little Dick, Minnesota also failed to impress anyone. 

Anyway, peruse the full map below. If you’re from one of these towns, make sure to show your love. If you’re not, try making a pilgrimage to Beaver City, Indiana, or Three Way, Arizona. Who knows, you might just get lucky.

Lewdest Town Names in America
Estately

A full list of Estately’s lewd town names is below:

ALABAMA:  Ballplay, Boar Tush, Smut Eye

ALASKA:  Clam Gulch, Covenant Life, Manley Hot Springs, Mary’s Igloo, North Pole

ARIZONA:  Cyclopic, Kaka, Parker Strip, Show Low, Three Way

ARKANSAS:  Bald Knob, Biggers, Blue Ball, Boeuf, Corning, Flippin, Greasy Corner, Pea Ridge, Romance, Toad Suck, Weiner

CALIFORNIA:  Bush, Chubbuck, Clam Beach, Fort Dick, Hooker, Johnsondale, Johnsons, Old Fig Garden, Peters, Prunedale, Raisin City, Ragged Point, Ragtown, Rough and Ready, Shafter, Woody

COLORADO:  Atwood, Beaver Creek, Delores, Hotchkiss, Johnson Village, Lay, Loveland, Lubers, Slagger, Wetmore, Woodrow, Woody Creek

CONNECTICUT:  Happyland, Moosup, Seymour, Essex

DELAWARE:  Blue Ball, Bunting, Cave Colony, Cocked Hat, Cowgills Corner, Hoars Addition, Midnight Thicket, Swallow Hill

FLORIDA:  Briny Breezes, Bunker Donation, Chattahoochee, Fluffy Landing, Miccosukee, Needmore, Wildwood

GEORGIA:  Balls Ferry, Boneville, Butts, Cumming, Experiment, Faceville, Flippen, Gumlog, Hardup, Lumpkin, Pyles Marsh

HAWAII:  Honaunau-Napoopoo

IDAHO:  Bone, Cream Can Junction, Dickshooter, Dingle, Hand Place, Headquarters, Player Place, Slickpoo, Wickahoney

ILLINOIS:  Bone Gap, Boody, Breeds, Bush, Chicken Bristle, Chittyville, Diswood, Dongola, Ficklin, Honey Bend, Kumler, La Fox, Lick Creek, Love, Shobonier

INDIANA:  Beaver City, French Lick, Effingham, Floyds Knobs, Friendswood, Gnaw Bone, Rocky Ripple, Spurgeon

IOWA:  Balltown, Beaverdale, Cumming, Fertile, Hard Scratch, Inwood, Manly, Sac City

KANSAS:  Deerhead, Dry Wood, Skiddy

KENTUCKY:  Bald Knob, Beaver Dam, Beaverlick, Bigbone, Broad Bottom, Co-Operative, Girdler, Knob Lick, Load, Morehead, Mud Lick

LOUISIANA:  Dry Prong, Grosse Tete, Grand Cane, Hardwood, Lucky

MAINE:  Bangor, Owls Head, Schoodic, Shady Nook

MARYLAND: Blue Ball Village, Bushwood, Cockeysville, Crapo, Dames Quarter, Loveville

MASSACHUSETTS:  Felchville, Mashpee, Woods Hole

MICHIGAN:  Climax, Colon, Dick, Felch, Green Bush, Romeo, Sac Bay

MINNESOTA:  Ball Bluff, Ball Club, Balsam, Beaver, Big Woods, Burnsville, Bush Landing, Chokio, Clappers, Climax, Comstock, Cumming, Embarrass, Erhard, Goldenrod, Good Thunder, Johnson, Kiester, Makinem, Moorhead, Remer, Sexton, Underwood, Whipholt

MISSISSIPPI:  Biggersville, Buckatunna, Hushpuckena, Leakesville, Purvis, Saukum, Shivers, Splunge, Sweatman, Woodville

MISSOURI:  Conception, Conception Junction, Cooter, Corning, Fidelity, Ginger Blue, Knob Noster, Licking, Loose Creek, Number Eight, Pilot Knob, Tightwad, Wide Ford, Wien, Wood

MONTANA:  Big Sag, Comertown

NEBRASKA:  Beaver City, Comstock, Dix, Lodgepole, Ough, Purple Cane, Valentine

NEVADA:  Coyote Hole, Jackpot, Lovelock, Pahrump, Parker Strip, Sugar Bunker

NEW HAMPSHIRE:  Effingham, Merrimack

NEW JERSEY:  Antrim, Bay Head, Buttzville, Manahawkin, Nutley, Ramtown, Ringwood, Spotswood, Succasunna, Tuckahoe

NEW MEXICO:  Bluit, Crown Point, Faywood, Loving, Lovington, Pie Town, Truth or Consequences

NEW YORK: Atwood, Ausable Chasm, Baiting Hollow, Ballston, Butternuts, Climax, Conewango, Conquest, Corning, Croton-On-Hudson, Cumminsville, Coxsackie, Feura Bush, Fort Johnson, Glen Head, Johnson, Johnson City, Kringsbush, Mannsville, Porcaville, Pound Ridge, Rathbone, Rockwood, Rodman, Sugarbush

NORTH CAROLINA:  Aho, Blowing Rock, Butters, Climax, Coinjock, Engelhard, Forbush, Hobucken, Hookerton, Lizard Lick, Love Valley, Low Gap, Mann’s Harbor, Nags Head, Pee Dee, Rhodiss, Roughhedge, Stumpy Point

NORTH DAKOTA:  Cummings, Spiritwood

OHIO:  Ballville, Corning, Dry Run, Kunkle, Knockemstiff (ghost town), Laings, Licking View, Long
Bottom, Mack, Pee Pee Township, Plumwood, Seaman, Shadyside, Spunky Puddle (ghost town), Trotwood

OKLAHOMA:  Beaver, Bowlegs, Bushyhead, Dripping Springs, Greasy, Hooker, Jumbo, Loving, Olustee, Pump Back

OREGON:  Ballston, Bridal Veil, Butteville, Climax, Drain, Wankers Corner, Woodburn

PENNSYLVANIA:  Big Beaver, Blue Ball, Black Lick, Coplay, Hopwood, Hop Bottom, Intercourse, Lickdale, New Beaver, Rough and Ready, Virginville, Youngwood

RHODE ISLAND:  Cranston, Woonsocket

SOUTH CAROLINA:  Fingerville, Ninety Six, Sugar Tit, Thicketty

SOUTH DAKOTA:  Beaver Crossing, Black Pipe, Bonesteel, Castlewood, Hooker, Rumpus Ridge, Swett

TENNESSEE:  Ballplay, Big Barren Creek, Bumpus Mills, Finger, Flippin, Guys, Lick Skillet, Nutbush, Rockwood, Shackle Island, Sweet Lips, Wartburg

TEXAS:  Bangs, Bleakwood, Camp Wood, Cumby, Cumings, Comstock, Dickens, Ding Dong, Friendswood, Glaze City, Greatwood, Jean-Loving, Kinkler, Latex, Leakey, Lovelady, Rockwood, Snook, Spearman, Tool

UTAH:  Beaver, Beaver Dam, Honeyville, Koosharem, Nibley, Shivwits, Teasdale, Virgin, Whipup, Wildwood

VERMONT:  Antrim, Cozy Corner, Essex, Hancock, Shaftsbury, Woodford

VIRGINIA:  Allison Gap, Assawoman, Bloxom, Brightwood, Bumpass, Fancy Gap, Onancock, Pound, Short Pump, Tuckahoe

WASHINGTON:  Babcock, Baring, Big Bottom, Chimacum, Chuckanut, Chumstick, Humptulips, Kooskooskie, Packwood

WEST VIRGINIA:  Bald Knob, Beech Bottom, Big Chimney, Big Sandy, Brohard, Cloverlick, Concepcion, Cougar, Cougar Valley, Cucumber, Droop, Floe, Johnson Crossroads, Knobs, Lick Creek, Longpole, Mercers Bottom, Nutterville, Organ Cave, Pickle Street, Pnch, Pipestern, Rimel, Romance, Sandlick, Stony Bottom, Wood

WISCONSIN:  Breed, Cheat Lake, Dickeyville, Clam Falls, Imalone, Longwood, Sextonville, Spooner, Spread Eagle, Tainter

WYOMING:  Goshen Hole, Hoback, McNutt, Miner’s Delight, Ten Sleep, Teton Village (Teton means “Breast” in French)

Sam Blum is a Staff Writer at Thrillist. He doesn't know what a "splunge" is, but he's willing to find out. Follow him @Blumnessmonster

