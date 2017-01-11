The Lewdest Town Names in America

You probably know what “intercourse” is, and when someone says the word “dick,” you suspect they're talking about male anatomy, and not Richard Nixon. Perhaps you’ve gone for a nice “splunge” lately, or daydream about a lovely “spread eagle” from time to time.
And no, these aren’t just prurient words that pour from your dirty mouth after the sun goes down. They’re actual town names. Estately, the research and data firm that brought you a map of the weirdest town names in America has returned, giving us a salty rundown of the lewdest town names across the fair American landscape.
Notables include Balltown, Iowa, Blue Ball Village, Maryland, and Felchville, Massachussetts. Estately’s research was as hard fought as a “Dry Wood,” and yielded findings as sweet as a “Sugar Tit.” The company notes in a blogpost that some towns were intentionally left out, because of time constraints. The people of Mianus, Connecticut are probably in a tizzy over their town’s omittance, while Little Dick, Minnesota also failed to impress anyone.
Anyway, peruse the full map below. If you’re from one of these towns, make sure to show your love. If you’re not, try making a pilgrimage to Beaver City, Indiana, or Three Way, Arizona. Who knows, you might just get lucky.
A full list of Estately’s lewd town names is below:
ALABAMA: Ballplay, Boar Tush, Smut Eye
ALASKA: Clam Gulch, Covenant Life, Manley Hot Springs, Mary’s Igloo, North Pole
ARIZONA: Cyclopic, Kaka, Parker Strip, Show Low, Three Way
ARKANSAS: Bald Knob, Biggers, Blue Ball, Boeuf, Corning, Flippin, Greasy Corner, Pea Ridge, Romance, Toad Suck, Weiner
CALIFORNIA: Bush, Chubbuck, Clam Beach, Fort Dick, Hooker, Johnsondale, Johnsons, Old Fig Garden, Peters, Prunedale, Raisin City, Ragged Point, Ragtown, Rough and Ready, Shafter, Woody
COLORADO: Atwood, Beaver Creek, Delores, Hotchkiss, Johnson Village, Lay, Loveland, Lubers, Slagger, Wetmore, Woodrow, Woody Creek
CONNECTICUT: Happyland, Moosup, Seymour, Essex
DELAWARE: Blue Ball, Bunting, Cave Colony, Cocked Hat, Cowgills Corner, Hoars Addition, Midnight Thicket, Swallow Hill
FLORIDA: Briny Breezes, Bunker Donation, Chattahoochee, Fluffy Landing, Miccosukee, Needmore, Wildwood
GEORGIA: Balls Ferry, Boneville, Butts, Cumming, Experiment, Faceville, Flippen, Gumlog, Hardup, Lumpkin, Pyles Marsh
HAWAII: Honaunau-Napoopoo
IDAHO: Bone, Cream Can Junction, Dickshooter, Dingle, Hand Place, Headquarters, Player Place, Slickpoo, Wickahoney
ILLINOIS: Bone Gap, Boody, Breeds, Bush, Chicken Bristle, Chittyville, Diswood, Dongola, Ficklin, Honey Bend, Kumler, La Fox, Lick Creek, Love, Shobonier
INDIANA: Beaver City, French Lick, Effingham, Floyds Knobs, Friendswood, Gnaw Bone, Rocky Ripple, Spurgeon
IOWA: Balltown, Beaverdale, Cumming, Fertile, Hard Scratch, Inwood, Manly, Sac City
KANSAS: Deerhead, Dry Wood, Skiddy
KENTUCKY: Bald Knob, Beaver Dam, Beaverlick, Bigbone, Broad Bottom, Co-Operative, Girdler, Knob Lick, Load, Morehead, Mud Lick
LOUISIANA: Dry Prong, Grosse Tete, Grand Cane, Hardwood, Lucky
MAINE: Bangor, Owls Head, Schoodic, Shady Nook
MARYLAND: Blue Ball Village, Bushwood, Cockeysville, Crapo, Dames Quarter, Loveville
MASSACHUSETTS: Felchville, Mashpee, Woods Hole
MICHIGAN: Climax, Colon, Dick, Felch, Green Bush, Romeo, Sac Bay
MINNESOTA: Ball Bluff, Ball Club, Balsam, Beaver, Big Woods, Burnsville, Bush Landing, Chokio, Clappers, Climax, Comstock, Cumming, Embarrass, Erhard, Goldenrod, Good Thunder, Johnson, Kiester, Makinem, Moorhead, Remer, Sexton, Underwood, Whipholt
MISSISSIPPI: Biggersville, Buckatunna, Hushpuckena, Leakesville, Purvis, Saukum, Shivers, Splunge, Sweatman, Woodville
MISSOURI: Conception, Conception Junction, Cooter, Corning, Fidelity, Ginger Blue, Knob Noster, Licking, Loose Creek, Number Eight, Pilot Knob, Tightwad, Wide Ford, Wien, Wood
MONTANA: Big Sag, Comertown
NEBRASKA: Beaver City, Comstock, Dix, Lodgepole, Ough, Purple Cane, Valentine
NEVADA: Coyote Hole, Jackpot, Lovelock, Pahrump, Parker Strip, Sugar Bunker
NEW HAMPSHIRE: Effingham, Merrimack
NEW JERSEY: Antrim, Bay Head, Buttzville, Manahawkin, Nutley, Ramtown, Ringwood, Spotswood, Succasunna, Tuckahoe
NEW MEXICO: Bluit, Crown Point, Faywood, Loving, Lovington, Pie Town, Truth or Consequences
NEW YORK: Atwood, Ausable Chasm, Baiting Hollow, Ballston, Butternuts, Climax, Conewango, Conquest, Corning, Croton-On-Hudson, Cumminsville, Coxsackie, Feura Bush, Fort Johnson, Glen Head, Johnson, Johnson City, Kringsbush, Mannsville, Porcaville, Pound Ridge, Rathbone, Rockwood, Rodman, Sugarbush
NORTH CAROLINA: Aho, Blowing Rock, Butters, Climax, Coinjock, Engelhard, Forbush, Hobucken, Hookerton, Lizard Lick, Love Valley, Low Gap, Mann’s Harbor, Nags Head, Pee Dee, Rhodiss, Roughhedge, Stumpy Point
NORTH DAKOTA: Cummings, Spiritwood
OHIO: Ballville, Corning, Dry Run, Kunkle, Knockemstiff (ghost town), Laings, Licking View, Long
Bottom, Mack, Pee Pee Township, Plumwood, Seaman, Shadyside, Spunky Puddle (ghost town), Trotwood
OKLAHOMA: Beaver, Bowlegs, Bushyhead, Dripping Springs, Greasy, Hooker, Jumbo, Loving, Olustee, Pump Back
OREGON: Ballston, Bridal Veil, Butteville, Climax, Drain, Wankers Corner, Woodburn
PENNSYLVANIA: Big Beaver, Blue Ball, Black Lick, Coplay, Hopwood, Hop Bottom, Intercourse, Lickdale, New Beaver, Rough and Ready, Virginville, Youngwood
RHODE ISLAND: Cranston, Woonsocket
SOUTH CAROLINA: Fingerville, Ninety Six, Sugar Tit, Thicketty
SOUTH DAKOTA: Beaver Crossing, Black Pipe, Bonesteel, Castlewood, Hooker, Rumpus Ridge, Swett
TENNESSEE: Ballplay, Big Barren Creek, Bumpus Mills, Finger, Flippin, Guys, Lick Skillet, Nutbush, Rockwood, Shackle Island, Sweet Lips, Wartburg
TEXAS: Bangs, Bleakwood, Camp Wood, Cumby, Cumings, Comstock, Dickens, Ding Dong, Friendswood, Glaze City, Greatwood, Jean-Loving, Kinkler, Latex, Leakey, Lovelady, Rockwood, Snook, Spearman, Tool
UTAH: Beaver, Beaver Dam, Honeyville, Koosharem, Nibley, Shivwits, Teasdale, Virgin, Whipup, Wildwood
VERMONT: Antrim, Cozy Corner, Essex, Hancock, Shaftsbury, Woodford
VIRGINIA: Allison Gap, Assawoman, Bloxom, Brightwood, Bumpass, Fancy Gap, Onancock, Pound, Short Pump, Tuckahoe
WASHINGTON: Babcock, Baring, Big Bottom, Chimacum, Chuckanut, Chumstick, Humptulips, Kooskooskie, Packwood
WEST VIRGINIA: Bald Knob, Beech Bottom, Big Chimney, Big Sandy, Brohard, Cloverlick, Concepcion, Cougar, Cougar Valley, Cucumber, Droop, Floe, Johnson Crossroads, Knobs, Lick Creek, Longpole, Mercers Bottom, Nutterville, Organ Cave, Pickle Street, Pnch, Pipestern, Rimel, Romance, Sandlick, Stony Bottom, Wood
WISCONSIN: Breed, Cheat Lake, Dickeyville, Clam Falls, Imalone, Longwood, Sextonville, Spooner, Spread Eagle, Tainter
WYOMING: Goshen Hole, Hoback, McNutt, Miner’s Delight, Ten Sleep, Teton Village (Teton means “Breast” in French)
