The Lewdest Town Names in America

You probably know what “intercourse” is, and when someone says the word “dick,” you suspect they're talking about male anatomy, and not Richard Nixon. Perhaps you’ve gone for a nice “splunge” lately, or daydream about a lovely “spread eagle” from time to time.

And no, these aren’t just prurient words that pour from your dirty mouth after the sun goes down. They’re actual town names. Estately, the research and data firm that brought you a map of the weirdest town names in America has returned, giving us a salty rundown of the lewdest town names across the fair American landscape.