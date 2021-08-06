Olympic Golfer Lexi Thompson on Getting Her Mental Health Game Right for Tokyo

Lexi Thompson is no stranger to the pressures of the spotlight. The now 26-year-old Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) athlete made her debut at the US Open at just 12—before turning pro, and joining the ranks of Red Bull’s most notable athletes just three years later.

She’s racked up an impressive 10 titles in her tenure on tour, claimed a major at the 2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship, and teed up for the 2016 Rio Games. While representing Team USA in her Olympic debut—which happened to mark the sport’s first appearance at the games in over a century—Thompson tied for 19th.

On Wednesday, she made her return to the Olympic stage in Tokyo.

“It’s an honor. Making it to Rio was a very big deal, especially with golf not being [included] for such a long time, it was just a big deal for the sport,” Thompson told Thrillist. “But to be able to go back, put on my country’s colors, and represent, there’s just nothing like it. To be surrounded by the best of the best athletes, it’s an amazing feeling.”