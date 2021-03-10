Lexus' New Road Trips Program Gets You a Rental Car & Luxury Hotel Stay

We've seen a major resurgence of the great America road trip over the last year. With pandemic-related travel concerns still very much top of mind, folks are opting out of planes. But just because you're going the road trip route doesn't necessarily mean you've gotta skirt on comfort. Especially now that Lexus is launching its new Retreats in Motion program.

The automaker has created a road trip experience that puts you behind the wheel of its all-new 2021 Lexus IS and up with luxury hotel accommodations, according to a report by Travel & Leisure.

"These days, the desire to escape on the open road to rejuvenate mind and spirit has never been more enticing," Vinay Shahani, Lexus vice president of marketing, said in a statement. "The 'Retreats in Motion' program not only provides perfectly planned, luxurious getaways in a Lexus vehicle, but they also elevate the classic road trip with much-needed recuperative experiences."



Here's how it works: you'll drive the loaner Lexus to each resort on your itinerary (on average, the destinations are a three-hour drive apart) and spend two nights at each before heading back to your original hotel.

Here are the participating California resorts:

Cavallo Point Lodge to Post Ranch Inn

Bardessono Hotel & Spa to Pebble Beach Resorts

Terranea Resort to Post Ranch Inn

Fees start at $2,700 for two guests and include a five-day, four-night stay at each property, 2021 Lexus IS rental, curated wellness content, and a complimentary welcome package—the latter two perks curated by wellness and lifestyle brand mindbodygreen

Lexus is also planning to add the East Coast to its Retreats in Motion experience with travel between XV Beacon and Chatham Bars Inn in Massachusetts joining the roster in spring 2021.