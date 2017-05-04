If You Offer Liam Neeson Free Sandwiches He Will Appear

Liam Neeson didn't know who these guys were, and he didn't know what they wanted, and if they were looking for a ransom, it's unclear as to whether or not he had money on him. But what he did have was a particular set of skills, skills that he'd acquired over a very long career of being Liam Neeson.
This meant that when Liam Neeson was filming his next film Hard Powder in the Vancouver area, the local sandwich shop Big Star Sandwich stuck a sign outside offering a simple hook: "Liam Neeson eats here for free."
A man of logic, Liam Neeson did what any of us would have done. He showed up after wrapping his shoot around 6:30pm, walked through the door, and -- in his gruff, iconic voice from the Taken films -- demanded: "Where's my sandwich?!"
Apparently members of the Hard Powder's production crew had been in and out of the sandwich all day. One of them must have spotted the sign, Big Star's director of operations, Alex Johrden, told the Huffington Post. It was a total surprise when he actually walked in. "We absolutely did not think he’d actually show up," Johrden said.
The star didn't have time to actually sit down with them and eat, but he did take the hysterical photo you see above, which Big Star shared with a simple caption: "Holy f**k, it worked!"
The sandwich shop also announced a new sandwich offering they've created -- a meaty monster called The Neeson. It looks glorious. Hopefully the star returns for one.
h/t Huffington Post
