Europe's Trader Joe's Equivalent Is Coming to the U.S.

Legions of Trader Joe's devotees and those select few who can't stand the place are about to get a new option in the oxymoronic world of upscale discount grocery stores. Lidl is coming to the United States. The chain, which currently has more than 10,000 locations in 27 European countries, is Europe's version of a Trader Joe's or Aldi. The company says they plan to have around 100 locations open on the East Coast by 2018.

The long-term plan has them kicking out as many as 600 locations across the U.S. over the next few years. They'll start with around 20 stores in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina by the middle of 2017, according to a report in Business Insider.