Frozen Spinach Is Being Recalled in 9 States Due to Listeria

Frozen chopped spinach from the Lidl brand is being voluntarily recalled after testing showed positive results for listeria monocytogenes, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The chopped spinach is being recalled in nine states; New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. The spinach in question comes in 12-ounce poly bags, marked with lot number R17742 or R17963. On the back of the bag there will be a best-by date of 09/10/23.

Luckily, there haven't been any illnesses reported in connection with this Lidl brand spinach recall. The listeria contamination was found during routine testing.

According to the FDA, listeria monocytogenes may affect healthy individuals with short-term symptoms such as "high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea." However, the bacteria can "cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems."

The FDA is urging consumers who have purchased any of the contaminated bags to return them to their place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Lidl Customer Care at 1-844-747-5435 Monday thru Saturday from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm Eastern Standard time.