Retailer Ordered to Melt Down Its Entire Chocolate Bunny Supply Due to Copyright

In what has to be the most Wonkian story of the year, Lidl has been ordered by Switzerland's highest court to melt down its giant chocolate bunnies wrapped in tinfoil. According to Sky News, Lindt sued the German value brand for copyright infringement, arguing that Lidl's chocolate Easter bunnies were a rip-off of Lindt's.

The Swiss court sided with Lindt but didn't order the Easter bunnies to be destroyed outright, recognizing the value of chocolate. "Destruction is proportionate, especially as it does not necessarily mean that the chocolate as such would have to be destroyed," the court's summary read, according to Sky News.

In comparing the two bunnies, the gold foil seems to be the same shade, but while the Lindt bunny's bow is bright red, the Lidl bunny has a smaller green bow and silver bell. So there are slight differences, but if you aren't a Lindt aficionado, the Swiss court recognizes you might be confused about which brand is which.

If Lidl is taking recommendations on what to do with all that melted-down chocolate, my suggestion would be to turn all that chocolate into astrological signs. To my knowledge, no one has claimed copyright on those, and I would love a little Sagittarius chocolate.