Five Hacks to Make Ill-Fitting Shirts Look Good

In an ideal world, all button-ups and pants would be easily and cheaply hemmed. But this isn't an ideal world. Sometimes things don't hem well. Sometimes you don't want to put out the effort. And sometimes the shirt you want to buy kind of fits like garbage. That's especially true if you're buying vintage clothes where that's the only shirt of its kind available. So you either miss out on that once in a lifetime aqua-colored button-up with white racing stripe, or you have to make do.

However, "making do" doesn't have to mean looking like your laundry hamper projectile vomited on your torso. Apparel Illustrated came up with five tricks to make that ill-fitting shirt into something you're comfortable wearing out and about.