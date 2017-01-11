News

10 Useful Life Hacks With Plastic Bottles, and Also a Gas Mask For Some Reason

By Published On 08/29/2016 By Published On 08/29/2016

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Having a solid arsenal of life hacks at the ready is always useful, but the results sometimes look exactly as DIY as the process. It can leave you feeling like it might have been a better idea to just but a new pair of pants instead of constructing them out of construction paper and paper clips. 

Mr. Hacker has put together 10 hacks that can be accomplished with plastic bottles that largely have a good-looking end product you won't hide above the refrigerator. Hacks to make a toothbrush holder, a container that opens with a zipper, or a clear gift box bring a little aesthetic-mindedness to the DIY ethos. They can all be accomplished with fairly limited resources as well. Outside of a hot glue gun, most don't require anything that's not already sitting around the house.

A few of the hacks have some limited uses, but next time you're camping you'll be glad you know how to turn that empty plastic bottle into a spoon. Or, should the apocalypse arrive soon, the hack to turn a plastic bottle into a gas mask (a la 10 Cloverfield Lane) might prove useful.

Check out all the hacks in the video above.  

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record, but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Check Out NASA's Most Important Moments From 2016

related

READ MORE
Ken Bone Left a Weird Trail of Porn Comments on Reddit

related

READ MORE
Facebook's Newest Update Wants to Run Your Life

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like