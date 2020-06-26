A Japanese Ramen Shop Will Serve You Noodles for Life for $935
Seems... economic to me?
$935 might seem a little... steep for ramen, but at Japan-based restaurant Musashiya, that hefty price tag is for much more than a single bowl. The Nishi Chiba location is offering a lifetime supply of noodles to anyone willing to drop that kind of cash on its flat fee.
There is a catch, of course: the promo is available exclusively for students, who were probably already living off ramen. While coughing up $1,000 still might not feel like an easy feat, according to Sora News 24, it's well worth the cost. Musashiya's classic bowl costs 600 yen, aka a little under $6 USD, which means you'd break even after just 167 bowls. There aren't any other caveats either. You can stop by three times a day or once a week -- it's up to you.
And while I don't know how long the promo will be available, what I do know is this: I'm moving to Japan, going back to school, and opting in on a lifetime of free ramen.
There's actually a pointed reason behind that $935 price tag too, the outlet reports. The ramen shop chose that number in response to the Japanese government's standard stimulus paycheck that was sent out in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Not a bad way to offset expenses, huh?
This isn't, however, the first time a company's offered such a deal. In fact, way back in 2014 Seattle coffee giant Starbucks gave away a lifetime supply of drinks to 10 different gift card holders. Better yet, Chinese restaurant Jiang Xiao Bai had a similar offer to give away unlimited booze forever with a small (in comparison) price to pay: $1,673.
