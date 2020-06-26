A Japanese Ramen Shop Will Serve You Noodles for Life for $935

$935 might seem a little... steep for ramen, but at Japan-based restaurant Musashiya, that hefty price tag is for much more than a single bowl. The Nishi Chiba location is offering a lifetime supply of noodles to anyone willing to drop that kind of cash on its flat fee.

There is a catch, of course: the promo is available exclusively for students, who were probably already living off ramen. While coughing up $1,000 still might not feel like an easy feat, according to Sora News 24, it's well worth the cost. Musashiya's classic bowl costs 600 yen, aka a little under $6 USD, which means you'd break even after just 167 bowls. There aren't any other caveats either. You can stop by three times a day or once a week -- it's up to you.

And while I don't know how long the promo will be available, what I do know is this: I'm moving to Japan, going back to school, and opting in on a lifetime of free ramen.