You Can Get a Lifetime of Wine for Just $6,000

Even if you're more of a Trader Joe's two-buck-chuck shopper, there's something to be said about the educational opportunity and convenience of a wine subscription service. If only to up your vino stock on a more regular basis. And while Obvious Wines—touted for its fair trade, sustainably farmed, "snob free" selection—will run you around $100 for its six-bottle collection alone, you can get a little more bang for your buck with the brand's Life of Wine membership.

The Life of Wine monthly wine subscription is exactly what it sounds like: Wine delivered to your door for the rest of your life. While you'll have to spend a hefty $6,000 upfront, even though I'm not very good at math I know you'll get your money's worth within just a few years. Obvious Wines estimates that at $18 a bottle, you're basically getting free wine after seven years.

"We're actively discouraging people to buy this," the website jokes. "We've done the math and it is a really bad deal for us, but hey, you only live once. And with the way inflation is going, this might be a pretty sound investment on your end."