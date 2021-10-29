These Light-Up Chickens Are the Perfect Christmas Decorations

Suppose you are looking for a way to continue the atmospheric discomfort that the sensual skeletons brought to your lawn or to get festive but don't want to put up another Santa Claus inflatable. In that case, the perfect decorations are now available for you to purchase. These light-up chickens are perfect for the decorator that wants to defy convention, annoy some neighbors, and earn the label of "quirkiest lawn" from their whole block.

For starters, the light-up chickens are sized to be comparable to the real-life bird. No oversized reindeers or monstrously sized snowflakes for you. The little chickens are practically designed and come in small (13 centimeters x13 centimeters) versions and large (22 centimeters x 22 centimeters) versions, and I'm assuming the former is factory farmed. To make it clear that these aren't just all-year-round light-up chickens, each bird has a dainty red scarf wrapped around its neck, with mistletoe fastening it closed. The seller promises that this detail "radiates wholesomeness."

You can purchase these sprightly-looking lawn birds from Amazon for just $19 for the small bird and $24 for the larger bird. Break different this year and ditch Frosty the Snowman to dazzle your neighbors with some chickens instead.