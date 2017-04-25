This Burning Tree United the Internet When Nothing Else Could

If there's one thing we can all agree on it's hell, apparently. Whether it's the Upside Down of Stranger Things, or the hell-on-Middle-Earth that is Lord of the Rings' Mordor, we love to talk about it, and we love to see it in action. So it's pretty easy to see how everyone leapt to all these conclusions when they saw this tweet of a tree struck by lightning.
Alabama meteorologist James Spann first tweeted the photo taken by Twitter user @jkroxie. It's the remains of a tree struck by lightning in Baldwyn, Mississippi, after intense storms and three reported tornadoes. Since the tree was dead on the inside, but moist from rains on the outside, when lightning struck it, its core caught fire before its bark did, leaving a terrifying look at the embers within, reminiscent of Sauron's peering eye from Lord of the Rings or the Hellmouth from Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
The tweet quickly gathered steam with people rushing to crack jokes:
"That's the gateway to Hell," @JoeGoodberry tweeted.
"That looks like the way into the Upside Down," @foodtruckpastor pointed out.
"Hey everyone, it's all going to be ok! We found the portal! Donald Trump can go home now," @ciarannorris joked.
Whether or not you see eye to eye on what happens after we kick the bucket, for one brief moment, the Internet agreed that this tree looked pretty freakin' scary. Read some of the other reactions below.
h/t Mashable
