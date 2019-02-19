Lightsaber Dueling Is Now an Official Sport in France

The nerds, it seems, just keep winning. One of their ranks became a billionaire demi-god/-king, and the whole jobs in tech thing happened, so they all got rich. And now, we've come so far from the days of jocks shoving nerds into trashcans that lightsaber dueling is a sport.
According to a report from the Associated Press, the French Fencing Federation has officially recognized lightsaber dueling. To be clear, actual lightsabers don't exist (yet), and these people aren't actually slicing off each other's limbs (yet). Instead, they use LED, rigid polycarbonate lightsabers -- kind of like the ones your brother used to swat you with when you tried to take the controller from him.
To compete, you have to wear a protective mask and armor, and there are rules (and a lack of possible dignity) that make it distinct from traditional fencing.
The big distinction here is that the tip of the lightsaber has to cross behind you before you strike your opponent. Beyond that, you duel inside a circle with the sabers. Hitting your opponent in the head or body is worth five points; arms and legs are worth three points; and the hands are worth one point.
First to 15, or the highest scorer after the 3-minute round has ended, wins. But, if both have 10 points when the match ends, sudden death is invoked, and the first to land a head- or body-shot wins.
“With young people today, it’s a real public health issue. They don’t do any sport and only exercise with their thumbs,” Serge Aubailly, the federation secretary general, told the AP. “It’s becoming difficult to (persuade them to) do a sport that has no connection with getting out of the sofa and playing with one’s thumbs. That is why we are trying to create a bond between our discipline and modern technologies, so participating in a sport feels natural.”
You can also express yourself through lightsaber color -- by which we mean, of course, pick red. The Jedi, after all, are a bunch of nerds.
h/t Associated Press
