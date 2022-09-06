Lil Yachty's New Pizzas Are Now in Your Frozen Food Aisle
There will be four flavors of pizza available in a grocery store near you.
Lil Yachty is delivering the gift of pizza to a frozen food section near you. The Grammy-nominated rapper and singer is launching his own line of frozen pizzas which will be on sale at Walmarts nationwide. Yachty's pizzas will be the first from Universal Music Group's new frozen pizza line, called Deep Cuts. (I'll hand it to UMG, that is clever.)
"I've loved making and eating pizza my whole life, so this is a project I'm really excited about and have been for a long time. We made some wild flavors but there's still something for everybody. I take my pizza seriously so I'm looking forward to seeing what people think," said Lil Yachty in a statement shared with Thrillist.
The pizzas will retail at $6.98 each, and will come in four varieties. The Buffalo Style Chicken pizza is layered with Yachty's buffalo ranch sauce, covered in mozzarella cheese, spicy chopped buffalo chicken breast and crispy French-fried onions. The Hot Honey Cheese pizza has mozzarella, provolone, Monterey Jack, Asiago, Romano, and Parmesan, over a top of a tomato sauce sweetened with honey.
The Pepperoni & Bacon Pizza has a pizza crust that's crispy on the outside with fresh baked dough on the inside, and it's covered with mozzarella, bacon, and layers of pepperoni. Finally, the Veggie Supreme is topped with bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, and olives over a blend of Gouda and Fontina cheese.
Find them at a Walmart location near you starting today, September 6.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.