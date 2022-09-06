Lil Yachty's New Pizzas Are Now in Your Frozen Food Aisle

Lil Yachty is delivering the gift of pizza to a frozen food section near you. The Grammy-nominated rapper and singer is launching his own line of frozen pizzas which will be on sale at Walmarts nationwide. Yachty's pizzas will be the first from Universal Music Group's new frozen pizza line, called Deep Cuts. (I'll hand it to UMG, that is clever.)

"I've loved making and eating pizza my whole life, so this is a project I'm really excited about and have been for a long time. We made some wild flavors but there's still something for everybody. I take my pizza seriously so I'm looking forward to seeing what people think," said Lil Yachty in a statement shared with Thrillist.