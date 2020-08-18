Lindt Chocolate Factory Malfunction Covers Small Town in Cocoa Powder Dust

A small town in Switzerland was transformed into Swiss chocolate after a local factory's ventilation system malfunctioned, resulting in a mass dusting of cocoa powder.

On August 14, according to localreports, the Lindt & Spruengli company factory in Olten had an issue with its ventilation system. This error resulted in a forced export of powder from the factory, a precipitation that lasted multiple days and spread across the area surrounding the factory.

While the impacted range was relatively small and the coating barely reached a centimeter, there was certainly enough dust on the ground to have caused a snow day in Arizona. A few cars were covered with brown specs, and at least one car was hit particularly hard by the storm. The company has offered to pay for any necessary cleaning, USA Today reported.

An image of the car appeared in photo posted on Twitter by an Olten-area account: