Lindt Adds New 'Double Chocolate' Truffles to Its Lineup

Whether they’re of the white, milk, dark, or extra dark variety, we’ve long thought of Lindt’s many varieties of chocolate truffles as sort of double. One Lindt chocolate ball inarguably delivers two distinct experiences, with a hard exterior betraying a yielding interior. But now, things are getting even more double-y.

The famed foiled truffles found in the fanciest part of the drug store are adding yet another new flavor to its impressive array: Double Chocolate.

The new product’s packaging is nearly indistinguishable from the Valentine's Day red milk chocolate option, and it isn’t immediately clear what exactly has been doubled here. Delish notes that an official description invites you to “Discover two levels of chocolate intensity in one Lindor truffle! Break the creamy milk chocolate shell open to reveal an irresistibly smooth cocoa intense center,” a textual come hither motion that seems to suggest that Lindt has somehow doubled the very essence of chocolate itself. Sounds good!

Thrillist has reached out to Lindt for additional details and we will update when the company responds.