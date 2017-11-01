Live-Action 'Lion King' Just Revealed the Cast and It Stars Beyoncé and Donald Glover

Hollywood has no stronger urge than the urge to repeat a formula that works. Disney has found a formula in live-action remakes of classic Disney films. Beauty and the Beast got the treatment and made a whole lot of money. The studio has released live-action remakes of The Jungle Book, Cinderella, Maleficent, and Alice in Wonderland. Now, the machine has been switched up to "Lucy at the candy factory" speed. Disney is planning loads more, including Mulan, The Little Mermaid, and Aladdin.
Also on the list is a live-action The Lion King, which has already had success in a sort of live-action form on Broadway.
On Wednesday, Disney announced the full cast. It's a crowd pleaser. The piece that has people atwitter is the confirmation of rumors that Beyoncé will join the cast as Nala. She joins Emmy-winner Donald Glover, who was previously confirmed to star as Simba.
Those two will face off against Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar. James Earl Jones will play Simba's father Mufasa, a role he voiced in the original film. Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner will play Timon and Pumba, and the trio of giggling hyenas will be played by Florence Kasumba, Eric Andre, and Keegan-Michael Key. It's a pretty solid cast.
The Miles Morales and Darth Vader versus Baron Mordo version of The Lion King will be released in 2019.
