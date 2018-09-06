Lion Just Wants to Hang With People on Safari, Jumps Aboard Their Vehicle

There aren't many people confused about whether or not a lion is a ferocious predator. But Filya (who should probably be called Filya the Friendly Lion) makes it look as though lions are basically gigantic calicos with bone-crushing incisors.
A safari through the Taigan Safari Park in Vilnorhirsk, Crimea encountered Filya, and Filya got friendly with the tourists. The big lion cuddled with people in the vehicle, looked for head scratches, and even licked one of the tourists.
Park owner Oleg Zubkov was at the wheel when the lion got friendly, reports to BuzzFeed News. He stayed nearby as the tourists got their money's worth. Though, there probably isn't a "close enough" if things went south. The tourists responded with laughter and lots of joy. That's a wonderful reaction, but surprising considering a large number of people would have responded by going number two in their shorts.
CBS News shared footage of the interaction, which can be seen above. BuzzFeed notes the park's cats roam freely without any barriers between them and park visitors.
If you're heading out on a safari soon, please don't assume this is how you're interaction with a lion will go. This interaction came just weeks after a woman was injured by a lion at this very park, according to the Associated Press.
