News

Guy Teases Lion, Lion Makes Guy Shake With Fear

By Published On 04/25/2017 By Published On 04/25/2017
RC's Video

Trending

related

Twitter CEO Asks for Advice and Of Course He Gets Trolled Because It's Twitter

related

This Man Danced Like No One Was Watching, but He Was Actually on Live TV

related

When You Should Use Frequent Flyer Miles to Maximize Their Value

related

This Hero Handed Out Free Pizza to Runners During the London Marathon

Nature takes time out of its busy schedule daily to remind some stupid human that it's not as in control as it would like to imagine. Today's example is one person's trip to the Gir Forest National Park in India, highlighted Tuesday on Reddit (though it was posted in September).

The person drives slowly alongside a lion trying to mind its own business. The bold traveler idles beside the lion, filming it with the window down. That is understandable. The lion is awe-inspiring. How often will you see something like that?

However, the lion gets tired of the man's company. It stops and lets out a low grumble with a head-fake toward the car. Despite looking like a half-hearted effort on the part of the lion, it would be frightening as hell to be in the car at that moment.

The moment got the traveler's attention for sure. He yelps like he put a stain in his undies and gets the window up as fast as possible.

Don't mess with a lion in the wild. It'll yip at you just to see you squirm.

h/t Mashable

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Apple's Making Big Changes to Its Retails Stores

related

READ MORE
MTV is Rebooting 'My Super Sweet 16' So Get Ready For More Teen Tantrums

related

READ MORE
Here's How You Can Watch the Stunning Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More