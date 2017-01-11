Michael Phelps Embraces #PhelpsFace, Terry Crews Reprises Camacho for 'Lip Sync Battle'

Though he won, it wasn't the night's highlight. Olivia Munn did a fun performance of Sia's "Cheap Thrills" that featured a surprise appearance from Olympians Simone Biles and Aly Raisman (complete with a wardrobe malfunction, because it was live after all). And John Legend did a pretty spot-on version of "Hey Ya" with surprise guest Stevie Wonder.

Those were both at least on par with Phelps, if not a little more exciting.

But the gem of the show was a weirdly chaotic performance by Terry Crews, who did Public Enemy's "Fight the Power" dressed up as Idiocracy's President Camacho. He was supported by a dance troupe doing uncanny valley versions of Barack and Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Donald Trump, as well as a sax-wielding Bill Clinton. It was basically President Camacho's State of the Union address peppered with contemporary political references while maintaining the intellectual gravitas of an Ow! My Balls! episode.