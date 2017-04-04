Fallon Brings Back Lip Sync Battle With Shaq and Pitbull

While Lip Sync Battle is a show of its own now, it's been a while since Jimmy Fallon brought the segment onto The Tonight Show. But this week Fallon and his crew are taping The Tonight Show in Orlando, Florida. So, why not make it extra special?
Monday's guests were celebrities with strong Florida ties. Shaquille O'Neal, probably the best player to ever don a Magic jersey (no disrespect to Penny or Lil' Penny) and Miami's Pitbull stopped by and joined Fallon for a lip sync battle. Shaq was Fallon's competitor and was fun, even if he didn't bust out the biggest leg warmers you've ever seen like he did when he made an appearance on Lip Sync Battle.
While Shaq dancing to Bobby Brown's "My Prerogative" with Pitbull and Fallon doing House of Pain's "Jump Around" are nice intros, the highlight is easily Fallon's inspiring lip sync of "Beauty in the Beast" dressed as both Beauty and the Beast.
Watch the full segment above and try not to believe that Fallon could have nailed Emma Watson's role in the live-action Beauty and the Beast.
